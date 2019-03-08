E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Maze Logistic Solutions Ltd

PUBLISHED: 00:00 08 August 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Maze Logistic Solutions Ltd trading as Maze Logistic Solutions Ltd., of Unit P, Camilla Court, Nacton, Ipswich, IP10 0EU is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 6 goods vehicles and 6 trailers at the operating centre at Associated British Ports, The Gatehouse, Westbank Terminal, Wherstead Road, Ipswich, IP2 8NB. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk man admits to making more than 700 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Four arrested after dramatic A14 police pursuit

A Nissan Almera and an HGV collided on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds during a Suffolk police pursuit Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Flames were billowing out’ – Shocked neighbours on moment fire engulfed home

It took 15 fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk to control the blaze in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Griff says ‘cheese wedge’ homes plan puts town ‘under considerable threat’

A CGI giving an aerial view of how the development could look stretching down towards the Deben Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

Revealed – What happens now with former Rose and Crown pub on brink of collapse

The former Rose and Crown pub site at the junction of Bramford and Norwich Roads. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists