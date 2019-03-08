E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sin Bar

PUBLISHED: 09:51 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 14 August 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

Name of Applicant: Ellen Daniels. Name of Premises: Sin Bar. Postal Address of Premises: 2 Coachman Court, Ipswich, IP4 1DX. This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE. The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Public House/Bar Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 07/08/2019 Closing Date: 04/09/2019 Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.

