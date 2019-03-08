E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Danmar Logistics Ltd

PUBLISHED: 00:00 10 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Jannis Aloisius de Putter trading as Danmar Logistics Ltd., of 43 Hatfield Road, Ipswich, IP3 9AF is applying for a licence to use Baalham's Yard, Duke Street, Hintlesham, Ipswich, IP8 3PP as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers and to use Partridge Haulage Ltd., Wolves Farm, Ipswich Road, Hadleigh, IP7 6BH as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested with shotgun following arson attack

A man has been arrested following r a shotgun incident near Sudbuy. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Summer staying as above average temperatures on way from south east

Suffolk looks set to enjoy warm weather this week Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested with shotgun following arson attack

A man has been arrested following r a shotgun incident near Sudbuy. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Summer staying as above average temperatures on way from south east

Suffolk looks set to enjoy warm weather this week Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Which Suffolk and Essex restaurants are featured in The Good Food Guide 2020?

The Brewers Arms in Rattlesden is featured in The Good Food Guide 2020. Picture: MARK HEATH

Andy’s Angles: Keane and Nsiala back in action as wing back system gets another outing in U23s loss

Toto Nsiala in action during Town U23s game with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Watch: Re-watch the action as Ipswich Town Under 23s are beaten by Nottingham Forest

Will Keane featuring for Town U23s game with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Norwich City icon Holt watches Ipswich Town Under 23s alongside Blues boss Lambert

Matt Gill watches on with Grant Holt during Town U23s game against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists