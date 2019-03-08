Highbridge Properties plc

Public Notice Archant

CHANGES TO DEVELOPMENT PROPOSALS

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

CHANGES TO DEVELOPMENT PROPOSALS: LAND NORTH OF CHURCH FIELD ROAD, SUDBURY. Highbridge Properties plc, Caverswall Enterprises Ltd and the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust would like to invite you to comment on some changes to the proposals for the development of land north of Church Field Road, Sudbury. The scheme now includes a care home, as well as new homes. The information, and a comments form, will be available to view at www.vincent-gorbing. c o . u k / c o n s u l t a t i o n between Tuesday 10th September and Monday 23rd September 2019