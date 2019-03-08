Swan and Hedgehog

VARIATION OF PREMISE LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

Name of Applicant: Amanda Jane Fisher

Name of Premises: Swan and Hedgehog

Postal Address of Premises: 3 King Street, Ipswich, IP1 1EG

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE

Proposed Licensable Activities: Change of closing times, variations of live and recorded music.

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 04/10/2019

Closing Date: 31/10/2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Principal Licensing Officer, Licensing & Enforcement, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by emailto licensingandenforcement@ipswich.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.