Harwich Haven Authority

PUBLISHED: 23:59 22 October 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

THE MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 AND THE MARINE WORKS (ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT) REGULATIONS 2007 (AS AMENDED) APPLICATION FOR A MARINE LICENCE

Notice is hereby given that Harwich Haven Authority, Harbour House, The Quay, Harwich, CO12 3HH, has applied to the Marine Management Organisation to undertake a regulated activity under Part 4 of the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009. The application is to undertake deepening by dredging of the Harwich Haven approach channel. A copy of the application, the environmental statement and supplementary information is available for inspection during normal office hours for free at Harwich Haven Authority, Harbour House, The Quay, Harwich, CO12 3HH for a period of 42 days from 21/10/19. Copies of the environmental statement may also be inspected free of charge and by prior appointment at the offices of the Marine Management Organisation, Newcastle upon Tyne. Copies of the environmental statement or environmental statement supplementary information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register. Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by: - Visiting the MMO public register at httpsi/marinelicensing. marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_ REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the `make a comment' section of case reference MLA/2019/ 00371; However, we will also accept representations via the following formats: - By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively - By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH. In all cases, correspondence must: - Be received within 42 days of 21/10/19 - Quote the case reference; and - include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent. The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

