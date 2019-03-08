E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Beestons (Hadleigh) Ltd

PUBLISHED: 00:00 02 November 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Beestons (Hadleigh) Ltd., of The Coach Depot, Ipswich Road, Hadleigh, Suffolk, IP7 6BG is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at the operating centre at The Coach Depot, Ipswich Road, Hadleigh, Suffolk, IP7 6BG Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

