E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

RYK Transport Ltd

PUBLISHED: 23:59 13 November 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

RYK Transport Ltd of 2 Merrill Heights, Maidenhall Approach, Ipswich, IP2 8GA is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers at the operating centre at Associated British Ports, New Cut East, Island Site, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 0EA. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman found dead at Magpie Inn named by police

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Beetle threat to UK ash trees hit by ash dieback disease ‘may not be as grave as first feared’

An adult emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis) Picture: DAVID CAPPAERT/BUGWOOD.ORG

Calls for more dementia support as number of those with condition predicted to soar by 2030

Peter Berry has early onset dementia. He is taking part in a cycle challenge across Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridge and Lincoln on a penny farthing in aid of Dementia UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New trains spotted on late night run in Suffolk

A Greater Anglia Stadler bimode train spotted in service at Lowestoft station on Wednesday, November 13. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Anonymity lifted for police charged in connection with death of former Town player

Dalian Atkinson, who died in 2016 after receiving a taser shock Picture: OWEN HINES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists