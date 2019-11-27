E-edition Read the EADT online edition
M J Smith Transport Ltd

PUBLISHED: 23:59 27 November 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

M J Smith Transport Ltd., of 17 Dhobi Place, Ipswich, IP1 4QA is applying for a licence to use DXF ipswich, 8 Brunel Road, Hadleigh Road Ind. Est., Ipswich, IP2 0EX as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

