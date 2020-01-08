Flamy Grill

Public Notice Archant

Application for a Premises Licence

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Application for a Premises Licence. Name of Applicant: Bozan En Ltd. Name of Premises: Flamy Grill. Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 74 Cauldhall Hall Road, Ipswich, IP4 4QE. This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE. The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Late Night Refreshments. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Ipswich Brough Council. Start Date: 08/01/2020. Closing Date: 05/02/2020. Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Ipswich Borough Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence..