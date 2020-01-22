E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Natural England

PUBLISHED: 23:59 24 January 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Changes to the Coast Path between Harwich and Shotley Gate

A call for representations and objections. Natural England has been asked by the government to establish a continuous walking route around England's coastline. As part of this programme, our compendium of reports describe proposed changes to public access between Harwich and Shotley Gate are published on Wednesday 22nd January 2020. These reports have been drawn up in partnership with Essex County Council and Suffolk County Council.

Representations and objections on the proposed changes can now be made and must be received by Natural England no later than midnight on Wednesday 18th March 2020. The Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs will then make a decision about the reports when all representations and objections have been considered. Establishment of the new access arrangements will not begin until that decision is made.

How to make a representation or objection: Representations may be made by any person, while objections may only be made by owners and occupiers of affected land. Our reports can be viewed at County Council offices and certain libraries between Wednesday 22nd January 2020 and Wednesday 18th March 2020.

Copies of the reports and details of these venues are available from the gov.uk website at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/england-coast-path-from-harwich-to-shotley-gatecomment-on-proposals

All representations and objections must be made on the correct forms supplied by Natural England.

Copies of the forms can also be requested by writing or e-mailing to: Essex and Suffolk Coastal Access Delivery Team, Natural England - Eastbrook, Shaftesbury Road, Cambridge CB2 8DR

Email: essexcoastalaccess@naturalengland.org.uk

Telephone: 01206 298372

