Royal HaskoningDHV Limited

NOTIFICATION OF PRELIMINARY MEETING, OPEN FLOOR HEARING AND ISSUE SPECIFIC HEARINGS THE EAST ANGLIA TWO OFFSHORE WINDFARM DEVELOPMENT CONSENT ORDER (APPLICATION REFERENCE EN010078) SECTIONS 91, 93 AND 94 PLANNING ACT 2008 RULE 13(6) INFRASTRUCTURE PLANNING (EXAMINATION PROCEDURE) RULES 2010

Notice is hereby given that, at the dates, times and locations set out below, the following Hearings will be held by the Planning Inspectorate (on behalf of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) for the examination of the application made by East Anglia TWO Limited (the Applicant) of 3rd Floor, 1 Tudor Street, London EC4Y 0AH for a Development Consent Order (DCO) under sections 14, 15, 16 and 37 of the Planning Act 2008 (the Application). The Application was made on 25 October 2019 and accepted for examination on 22 November 2019. The Preliminary Meeting, Open Floor Hearing and Issue. Specific Hearings will be held as indicated below.

SUMMARY OF THE PROJECT

The Application is for development consent for the construction and operation of the East Anglia TWO Offshore Windfarm ('East Anglia TWO'). The offshore windfarm would be located in the southern North Sea approximately 32.6 km from the Suffolk coast at its nearest point and would occupy an area of up to 218.4 km². The landfall connection works will be located north of Thorpeness in Suffolk, and the onshore substation and overhead line realignment works will be located in the vicinity of Grove Wood, Friston. Development consent is required to the extent that the development is or forms part of a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP). The Project consists of two linked NSIPs, namely (i) an offshore generating station; and (ii) overhead line realignment works, together with associated development. As the proposed offshore generating station is expected to have a capacity of over 100 MW, it is an NSIP for the purposes of section 14(1)(a) and 15(3) of the 2008 Act. Pursuant to sections 14(1)(b) and 16 of the 2008 Act, the installation of an electric line above ground in England is an NSIP unless it falls within certain exclusions. It is not anticipated that any of the exclusions would apply to the overhead line realignment works,

and as such these works form a second NSIP. It is for these reasons that the Project falls within the remit of the Secretary of State.

The Development Consent Order would, amongst other things, authorise:

1. Up to 75 offshore wind turbines and their foundations;

2. Up to one offshore meteorological mast and its foundations;

3. Subsea cables connecting the wind turbines and the offshore platforms;

4. Up to one offshore construction, operation and maintenance platform and its foundations;

5. Up to four offshore electrical platforms and their foundations;

6. A network of subsea platform link cables;

7. Up to two offshore subsea export cables to transmit electricity from the offshore electrical

platforms to landfall located north of Thorpeness in Suffolk;

8. Landfall connection works north of Thorpeness in Suffolk;

9. Onshore cables commencing at landfall and running to the onshore substation in the vicinity of Grove Wood, Friston;

10. A new onshore substation in the vicinity of Grove Wood, Friston;

11. Overhead line realignment works in proximity to Grove Wood, Friston including permanent

realignment of a short section of the northern and southern overhead line circuits including

the reconstruction and/or relocation of up to two pylons and construction of up to one

additional pylon in order to realign the northern overhead lines and the reconstruction and/

or relocation of up to one pylon in order to realign the southern overhead lines;

12. Temporary diversion of the northern and southern overhead line circuits;

13. Construction of up to three permanent cable sealing end compounds (one of which may

include circuit breakers) and underground connections;

14. A new National Grid substation; and

15. Associated development comprising such other works as may be necessary or expedient for the purposes of or in connection with the relevant part of East Anglia TWO.

APPLICATION FORM AND ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS

The Application form and accompanying plans, maps and other application documents are on the following project webpage on the National Infrastructure Planning website:

https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/eastern/east-anglia-twooffshore-windfarm/

The documents may be inspected electronically, free of charge at the following locations and during the hours set out below. Please note that you will need to bring a form of identification

and register as a library member in order to use a computer at these locations.

ACCOMPANIED SITE INSPECTION

In addition to the above hearings, the Planning Inspectorate has arranged an accompanied site inspection in the company of interested parties on Tuesday 12 May 2020. The site inspection will commence from 9:00am. An itinerary for the accompanied site

inspection will be published in advance on the following project webpage on the National Infrastructure Planning website:

https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/eastern/east-anglia-twooffshore-windfarm/

If you wish to attend the site inspection please can you contact the Planning Inspectorate's Case Team, at the following postal or email address by no later than Tuesday 7 April 2020:

Post: National Infrastructure Planning, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol BS1 6PN

Email: EastAngliaTwo@planninginspectorate.gov.uk