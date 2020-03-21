Fashion Café Bar

Premises Licence – Variation

Name of Applicant: Adnan Ademoglu. Name of Premises: Fashion Café Bar. Address of Premises: 2 St Botolph’s Street Colchester CO2 7DX. The application may be viewed at: Colchester Borough Council, Rowan House, 33 Sheepen Rd, Colchester CO3 3WG; or at https://www.colchester. gov.uk/licensing/. Proposed variation: Increase the hours for the supply of alcohol, regulated entertainment and opening hours, by one hour on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Associated updates to the Operating Schedule. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 21 March 2020. Close Date: 17 April 2020. Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Colchester Borough Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensingteam@ colchester.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.