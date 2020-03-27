Forward Trucking Services Ltd

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Forward Trucking Services Ltd of 6 Old Parkbury Lane, Colney Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire, AL2 2DL is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operation centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at DXE Ipswich, Unit 101, Gripping Road, Claydon Industrial Park, Ipswich, IP6 0NL. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office