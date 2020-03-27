E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Forward Trucking Services Ltd

PUBLISHED: 23:59 28 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Forward Trucking Services Ltd of 6 Old Parkbury Lane, Colney Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire, AL2 2DL is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operation centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at DXE Ipswich, Unit 101, Gripping Road, Claydon Industrial Park, Ipswich, IP6 0NL. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

41 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Get smoked cheese, chillis, olives, and meat delivered to your door Picture: The Artisan Smokehouse

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

41 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Get smoked cheese, chillis, olives, and meat delivered to your door Picture: The Artisan Smokehouse

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

74 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk - and 213 in Essex

The numbers of cases of coronavirus in Suffolk continues to rise. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Armed police in search for knifeman

The Co-op store in Risbygate Street in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE

Suffolk F1 star opens up on ‘tough’ early years in county in new Netflix documentary

Alexander Albon opened up on his early years in Suffolk during the show Picture: FRED MURRAY/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL

Star’s surprise birthday message for Madeleine

Madeleine Strolenberg from Sudbury who received a birthday message from David Walliams. Picture: GREG AND JEN STROLENBERG

Growing number of men coming forward to report domestic abuse to police

The number of offences reported by male victims of domestic abuse has risen steadily over recent years Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24