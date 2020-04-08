Helmingham Hall Gardens

Public Notice Archant

Application to vary a Premises Licence

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Name of Applicant: Edward Tollemache. Name of Premises: Helmingham Hall Gardens. Postal Address of Premises: Helmingham, Stowmarket IP14 6EF. This application may be viewed at: www.midsuffolk.gov.uk or for further information contact the Licensing Team on: 0300 123 4000 option 6. Proposed Variation: To include: Films - Friday to Monday 09.00 to 23.00 (indoors & outdoors) & Sale of Alcohol for consumption Off the premise - Monday to Sunday 10.30 to 17.00. To remove outdated conditions and replace with new conditions. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 08/04/2020. Closing Date: 05/05/2020. Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address or by email to: licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.