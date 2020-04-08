E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Helmingham Hall Gardens

PUBLISHED: 23:59 09 April 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Application to vary a Premises Licence

You may also want to watch:

Name of Applicant: Edward Tollemache. Name of Premises: Helmingham Hall Gardens. Postal Address of Premises: Helmingham, Stowmarket IP14 6EF. This application may be viewed at: www.midsuffolk.gov.uk or for further information contact the Licensing Team on: 0300 123 4000 option 6. Proposed Variation: To include: Films - Friday to Monday 09.00 to 23.00 (indoors & outdoors) & Sale of Alcohol for consumption Off the premise - Monday to Sunday 10.30 to 17.00. To remove outdated conditions and replace with new conditions. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 08/04/2020. Closing Date: 05/05/2020. Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address or by email to: licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Enjoy Suffolk’s wildlife – but lockdown unlikely to impact natural world

Suffolk Wildlife Trust's reserves like Redgrave and Lopham Fen are closed. File picture: GREGG BROWN

NHS staff thank public ‘heroes’ for staying at home

CEO of ESNEFT Nick Hulme clapped for public 'heros' for staying at home. Picture: NICK HULME

‘I’m so relieved’ - Suffolk MPs send support as Boris Johnson moves out of intensive care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Drive-in coronavirus test centre to open at Stansted Airport

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24