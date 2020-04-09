E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PROLOGIC SERVICES LTD

PUBLISHED: 23:59 09 April 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PROLOGIC SERVICES LTD of Suite 8A, Unit 2, Orwell House, Ferry Lane, Felixstowe IP11 3QQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers at Hireco Truck Park, DP World London Gateway, South 3, Pacific Avenue, Stanford-le-Hope SS17 9FA. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

