GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE
L E Tuckwell trading as L E Tuckwell Ltd of Shop Street, Worlingworth, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP13 7HU is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles and 11 trailers at Shop Street, Worlingworth, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP13 7HU and which applies at the operating centre at Grove Farm, shop Street, Worlingworth, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP13 7HY. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.
