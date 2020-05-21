E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 May 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

NOTICE TO LANDOWNERS & AGRICULTURAL TENANTS IN ACCORDANCE WITH PART 16 CLASS A OF THE TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (GENERAL PERMITTED DEVELOPMENT) (ENGLAND) (AMENDMENT) (NO. 2) ORDER 2016

EE Limited hereby give notice in accordance with the above of the submission to Mid Suffolk District Council of an application for their determination of whether their prior approval is required for the siting and appearance of the permitted development comprising the installation of a 20m high slimline telecommunications monopole, incorporating 3. No shrouded antennae, 2 No. 0.3m DIA transmission dishes, 4 No. ground based equipment cabinets and, ancillary equipment and underground cabling on the grass verge at land adjacent to substation, Roman Road, Wattisham, Great Bricett, Suffolk, IP7 7DR, NGR: E 603396 N 251391. The application is submitted to: Planning Department, Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8, Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX The Council have 56 days from application receipt to consider whether prior approval is required for the siting and appearance of the proposed development, and to grant or refuse such approval and communicate its decision in writing to the applicant. The application will be made available for public inspection at the Council’s offices during normal office hours. Any person who wishes to make representations about the siting and appearance of the proposed development may do so, in writing to the Council at the above address. The application will be made available for public inspection at the Council’s offices during normal office hours.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

