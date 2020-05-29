E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

RYK Transport Ltd

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 June 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

RYK Transport Ltd of 2 Merrill Heights, Maidenhall Approach, Ipswich, IP2 8GA is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 2 good vehicles and 2 trailers at the operating centre at Associated British Ports, New Cut East, Island Site, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 OEA. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

It’s Clint Eastwood’s birthday today - how old do you think he is?

Clint Eastwood, star of Dirty Harry, celebrates his 90th birthday this weekend Picture: WARNER BROS/IMDB

“It’s that ability to get fans off their seats they share’ - Crane backed to have the same impact at Town as Lankester

New signing Ross Crane, right, has been backed to have a similar impact at Ipswich Town as Jack Lankester, left, has. Picture: ARCHANT

Disturbance involving ‘baseball bats and bricks’ in Bury St Edmunds

Police in Bury St Edmunds are attending to an incident involving 'baseball bats and bricks' PICTURE: Sarah Lucy Brown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

It’s Clint Eastwood’s birthday today - how old do you think he is?

Clint Eastwood, star of Dirty Harry, celebrates his 90th birthday this weekend Picture: WARNER BROS/IMDB

“It’s that ability to get fans off their seats they share’ - Crane backed to have the same impact at Town as Lankester

New signing Ross Crane, right, has been backed to have a similar impact at Ipswich Town as Jack Lankester, left, has. Picture: ARCHANT

Disturbance involving ‘baseball bats and bricks’ in Bury St Edmunds

Police in Bury St Edmunds are attending to an incident involving 'baseball bats and bricks' PICTURE: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Have you sent your children back to school?

The phased reopening of schools begins today Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Parish council finally sees advice on Hollesley Bay sex offenders

Hollesley Parish Council has now received information about sex offenders transferred to the prison in the village. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed: Shocking scale of fraud as Suffolk victims cheated out of £26.5m in a year

The amount lost to fraud in Suffolk is growing. Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Best Lockdown Garden entries - A selection of your stunning photos

Adam Collacott's garden measuring in around 400 squares metres Picture: ADAM COLLACOTT

Lockdown: What you can and can’t do under new rules

The lockdown rules have begun to change Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24