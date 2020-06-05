E-edition Read the EADT online edition
AA Turner Tankers Ltd

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 05 June 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Herman Ackerman of AA Turner Tankers Ltd is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep extra 5 goods vehicles at the operating centre at Greenacres Packards lane Wormingford Colchester C06 3AH. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

'Like living in a movie' - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

'Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly': Suffolk coast's fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of 'devastating' fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

