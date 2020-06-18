Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich Borough Council Local Plan Review 2018-2036 Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004 (as amended) Town and Country Planning (Local Planning) (England) Regulations 2012 (as amended) Notice of Submission of the Local Plan to the Secretary of State (Regulation 22)

On 10 June 2020, Ipswich Borough Council submitted the Ipswich Local Plan Review 2018-2036 to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government for independent examination, in accordance with Regulation 22 of the Town and Country Planning (Local Planning) (England) Regulations 2012 (as amended) and Section 20 of the Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004 (as amended). The documents and information will be examined by an independent Planning Inspector with public hearings anticipated to start in the autumn of 2020. Ipswich Borough Council submitted the following documents and information to the Secretary of State: 1) Core Strategy and Policies Development Plan Document Review Final Draft; 2) Site Allocations and Policies (incorporating IP-One Area Action Plan) Development Plan Document Review Final Draft; 3) Final Draft Local Plan Review Policies Map; 4) Final Draft Local Plan Review Policies Map IP-One Area Inset; 5) Final Draft Ipswich Local Plan 2018 — 2036 Sustainability Appraisal Report (Strategic Environmental Assessment and Sustainability Appraisal); 6) Consultation Statement for the Ipswich Local Plan Review Regulation 22(c) Statement; 7) Copies of representations made in accordance with Regulation 20; and 8) Supporting documents and the Core Document Library relevant to the preparation of the Ipswich Local Plan Review. Inspection of documents: In accordance with Regulation 35(b), the documents are available to view on the Borough Council’s website at www.ipswich.gov.uk/content/submission-documents In accordance with Regulation 35(a), the documents are available for inspection by appointment at Grafton House Reception, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2DE during normal office hours Mon-Fri 8.30am to 5.00pm. Please ring the planning policy team on 01473 432019 to make an appointment. If you wish to view the documents but are unable to visit Grafton House or view the documents on-line, you may request from the local planning authority a copy of any of the documents in accordance with Regulation 36. If you are in this position, please contact the planning policy team on 01473 432019 to make alternative arrangements. The appointed independent Programme Officer, Mrs Annette Feeney, can be contacted at annette.feeney@ipswich.gov.uk or on 01473 432006 or 07775 771026. If you have any questions about the Examination process, please contact Mrs Feeney.

Date of notice: Thursday 18th June 2020

