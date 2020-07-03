E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Groundwork Solutions

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 July 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

RJM Elite Building Ltd trading as Groundwork Solutions of Meadow View House, 79 Cross Street, Sudbury C010 2DP is applying for a licence to use The Small Holding, Sudbury Road, Long Melford, C010 9HE as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 1 goods vehicle trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

