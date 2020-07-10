E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Associated Asphalt Contracting Ltd

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 July 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Associated Asphalt Contracting Ltd trading as Associated Asphalt Contracting Ltd of Hollow Road Farm, Hollow Road, Fornham St. Martin, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 1SJ is applying for a licence to use Hollow Road Farm, Hollow Road, Fornham St. Martin, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 1SJ as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

