GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Anglia Excavations Ltd of Rattlesden Bury St Edmunds Suffolk IP30 OSZ is applying to change an existing licence as follows, to keep an extra 2 goods vehicles 0 trailers at the operating centre at Rattlesden Bury St Edmunds Suffolk IP30 OSZ which brings the total to 6 vehicles and 1 trailer at this operating centre. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must be at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.