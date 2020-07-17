E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Anglia Excavations Ltd

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 July 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Anglia Excavations Ltd of Rattlesden Bury St Edmunds Suffolk IP30 OSZ is applying to change an existing licence as follows, to keep an extra 2 goods vehicles 0 trailers at the operating centre at Rattlesden Bury St Edmunds Suffolk IP30 OSZ which brings the total to 6 vehicles and 1 trailer at this operating centre. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must be at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

19 of the best pub gardens in Suffolk

The Anchor at Walberswick. Picture: The Anchor

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

19 of the best pub gardens in Suffolk

The Anchor at Walberswick. Picture: The Anchor

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Driver airlifted to hospital as car leaves road after medical incident

Police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance attended the scene Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Public urged to ‘stick to the rules’ over face masks

Face coverings will soon be mandatory in shops from Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Memorial to Orfordness lighthouse will be created following demolition

The demolition of the historic Orfordness lighthouse has begun before it tumbles into the sea. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police granted power to break up groups after boy racer complaints

The dispersal order was put in place in response to concerns regarding nuisance vehicles and dangerous driving Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Amazon is 25 this week - here’s 11 things you didn’t know about the online giant

It's been 25 years since the first purchase was made on Amazon back in 1995 Picture: Getty Images