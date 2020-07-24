E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fellingham Transport Services

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 July 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Alexander Mark Fellingham trading as Fellingham Transport Services of Laurel Farm, Wetherden Road, Haughley Green,Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 3RE is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To keep an extra 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailerss at the operating centre at c/o Routemaster Hotel, Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, IP11 3HE. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

Father of speedway star Danny Ayres said he was ‘too embarrassed’ to get help, inquest hears

Speedway star Danny Ayres tragically died on February 1 Picture: STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

Father of speedway star Danny Ayres said he was ‘too embarrassed’ to get help, inquest hears

Speedway star Danny Ayres tragically died on February 1 Picture: STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Historic mansion ravaged by fire rises from the ashes to win design award

After extensive renovation works, Goldsmiths Mansion has now been awarded the Alan Phillips Architectural Awards. Picture: THE SUDBURY SOCIETY

Massive jobs cull at Ipswich insurance giant

LV's offices in Ipswich's Crown House would remain open, despite the job losses Picture: JACK HOBHOUSE

Drone testing facility to develop new technology approved

Openreach will train drone pilots at their revamped facility in Brightwell, near BT's Adastral Park Picture: OPENREACH

Sheffield United the best newly-promoted team in Premier League history? Absolutely no chance

George Burley's Ipswich Town finished fifth in the top flight in 2000/01. Picture: PA

Knife-wielding man demands cash from store staff

The man entered the Premier store in Coppins Road, Clacton, and demanded cash (file photo) Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PA