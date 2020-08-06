JP & CL Welham Ltd

Public Notice Archant

APPLICATION FOR GRANT OF NEW PREMISES LICENCE

JP & CL Welham Ltd of Hollingsworth Stores, Chestnut House, Church Road, Chelmondiston, Ipswich, IP9 1 HS. This application may be viewed at: www.babergh. gov.uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Babergh District Council Customer Access Point, Sudbury Town Hall, Old Market Place, SUDBURY, Suffolk C010 1TL. Proposed licensable activities: Sale and Supply of alcohol for consumption OFF the premises only. Date until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from day after application given to the Authority): Closing Date: 28.08.20 Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Babergh District Council (as the Licensing Authority) Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX, or by email to licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk. gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.