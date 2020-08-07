E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 August 2020

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Paynes Turf Ltd., of Hilltop Nurseries, Clacton Road, Weeley, C016 9DN is applying for a licence to use Hilltop Nurseries, Clacton Road, Weeley, C016 9DN as an operating centre for 8 goods vehicles and 6 trailers and to use Norwood Lodge, Bentley Road, Weeley Heath, C016 9BX as an operating centre for 9 goods vehicles and 8 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

