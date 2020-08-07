E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Holden Timber Engineering Limited

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 August 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Holden Timber Engineering Limited is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operation centre to keep 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Paper Mill Business Park, Paper Mill Lane, Claydon, Ipswich, IP6 OBE. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

