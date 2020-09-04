E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Anglian Excavations Ltd

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 September 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Anglian Excavations Ltd of High Town Green, Rattlesden, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP30 OSZ is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Miles Drainage Ltd., Lodge Works, Great Ashfield, Bury St Edmunds, IP31 3HA Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

Forensic teams in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

