E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

ABE Transport Ltd

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 September 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

ABE Transport Ltd trading of 11 Crowswell Court, Felixstowe IP11 OUZ is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep a total of 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers at the operating centre at GMA Warehousing and Transport Ltd., 5 - 15 Leslie Road, Ipswich, I P3 9PL. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police find drugs factory in house after seeing blood on door handle

Reeve Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Great expectations, pressure from the off and two returning favourites - Town ready for league start

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will see his side get their season started against Wigan tomorrow. Photo: Steve Waller

Full non-league round-up: FA Cup and Thurlow Nunn League action

Watch former Ipswich defender Smith perform impressive haka for Colchester initiation

Former Ipswich Town stalwart Tommy Smith is now at Colchester. Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Major revamp at Suffolk garden centre could create up to 130 new jobs

The team at Perrywood Garden Centre pictured last year. Picture: PERRYWOOD GARDEN CENTRE