E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

COMMONERS OF RUSHMERE

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 September 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

COMMONERS OF RUSHMERE PRELIMINARY NOTICE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

You may also want to watch:

This will be held at Rushmere Village Hall, Humber Doucy Lane, Ipswich on Thursday 15th October 2020 at 7.30pm. Items for the Agenda and Nominations for the Committee must be submitted in writing to Mrs C A Kendall (Clerk to the Managing Trustees) do Ensors Accountants, Cardinal House, 46 St. Nicholas Street, Ipswich IP1 1TT, within 14 days of the date of this Notice. In order to comply with Covid 19 restrictions please advise the Clerk by email, telephone or text that you wish to attend and provide your name, address and contact telephone number for Track and Trace. Seats will be allocated on the basis of first come first served. As numbers in the hall are limited to 30 only 1 person from each household may attend. If Government guidelines change the meeting will take place online, on Zoom, and you should apply for an invitation. Mrs C A Kendall Clerk to the Managing Trustees email: clerkrushcommoners6?gmail.com Mobile: 07562 225 072 Dated 14th September 2020

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Building of massive new primary school for 420 children starts

The groundbreaking ceremony at the new Thurston Primary Academy. Pictured are Philip Mackay, chief executive of Thedwastre Education Trust; Ian Barber, project manager at Concertus Design and Property Consultants Ltd; Grace, a student from Thurston Primary School; Mark Bailey, director at Barnes Construction; and co-headteachers of the school John Bayes and Kathy Lambert. Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

The essential guide to Suffolk food and drink – straight to your inbox

Sign up to the Eat Suffolk newsletter to get the latest food and drink news, views, events and recipes in your inbox every fortnight

Mercedes Benz driver rescued from ditch after crash

London Road in Brampton, the scene of the crash. PHOTO: Google Maps

Four fire engines sent to cow stuck in ditch

A cow has become stuck in a ditch in Reydon (stock photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Meet the opposition: Town should have taken a leaf out of Fulham’s book

Fulham manager Scott Parker. Picture: PA