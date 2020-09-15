COMMONERS OF RUSHMERE

This will be held at Rushmere Village Hall, Humber Doucy Lane, Ipswich on Thursday 15th October 2020 at 7.30pm. Items for the Agenda and Nominations for the Committee must be submitted in writing to Mrs C A Kendall (Clerk to the Managing Trustees) do Ensors Accountants, Cardinal House, 46 St. Nicholas Street, Ipswich IP1 1TT, within 14 days of the date of this Notice. In order to comply with Covid 19 restrictions please advise the Clerk by email, telephone or text that you wish to attend and provide your name, address and contact telephone number for Track and Trace. Seats will be allocated on the basis of first come first served. As numbers in the hall are limited to 30 only 1 person from each household may attend. If Government guidelines change the meeting will take place online, on Zoom, and you should apply for an invitation. Mrs C A Kendall Clerk to the Managing Trustees email: clerkrushcommoners6?gmail.com Mobile: 07562 225 072 Dated 14th September 2020