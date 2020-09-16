E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Snap-on UK Holdings Limited

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 September 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Snap-on UK Holdings Limited of 23 Telford Way,Telford Way Telford Way Industrial Estate, Kettering NN16 8SN is applying for a licence to use E.H Roberts-Penet Group Limited, London Road, Capel St Mary, Suffolk IP9 2JT as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cold case detectives make ‘significant progress’ in Vicky Hall murder investigation

Vicky Hall's body was found in Creeting St Peter on September 24 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Woman jailed for six years after smashing into house with axe to steal

Kelly Luckhurst has been sentenced to six years in prison Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Labour councillors call to reconsider end of furlough scheme

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council (left) and councillor Jack Abbott, Suffolk's Labour spokesman for education, have written to the Prime Minister calling for a rethink to the end of the furlough scheme. Picture: ARCHANT

Poll: As survey feeds into roads policing review, we ask what driving habits annoy you most

The survey asks to what extent fixed penalty fines for road traffic offences like speeding should be increased to be in line with other serious offences like using a mobile phone while driving Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Stowmarket Carnival 2021 cancelled with ‘deepest regret’

Stowmarket Carnival 2021 has been cancelled. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN