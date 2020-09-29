E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Crest Nicholson (Eastern) Ltd

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 September 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND) ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at Land East of Russet Drive, Bilberry Close and Parsley Close, Red Lodge. I give notice that Crest Nicholson (Eastern) Ltd is applying to West Suffolk Council for planning permission to construct 141 Dwellings and Associated Infrastructure Including Roads, Parking, Sustainable Drainage, Pumping Station and Public Open Space. Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council at Planning Department, West Suffolk Council, West Suffolk House, Western Way, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3YU by 17/10/2020.

* ‘owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years, or, in the case of development consisting of the winning or working of minerals, a person entitled to an interest in a mineral in the land (other than oil, gas, coal, gold or silver).

**’tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Signed Eclipse Planning Services On behalf of Crest Nicholson (Eastern) Ltd Date 26/09/2020 Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.

