COMMONERS OF RUSHMERE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 October 2020

To be held at Rushmere Village Hall, Humber Doucy Lane, Rushmere St. Andrew on Thursday 15th October 2020 at 7.30pm.

AGENDA

1. Minutes of last Annual General Meeting.

2. Chairman’s Report.

3. Matters arising from items 1 and 2.

4. To consider Financial Statement.

5. Election of Independent Examiner.

6. Election of Managing Trustees.

7. Biodiversity on the common.

8. Safety on the common.

9. Any other business.

Mrs Chris Kendall Clerk to the Managing Trustees Dated 1st October 2020

