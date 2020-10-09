E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Metcalfe Driving Services ltd

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 October 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Zachary Michael John Metcalfe trading as Metcalfe Driving Services ltd of 48 Landclose, Clacton on Sea, C016 8UJ is applying for a licence to use,E H Roberts Penet Group Ltd., London Road, Cape! St Mary IP9 2JT as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Unusual home with stunning 1960s design - yours for £825k

This stunning five-bedroom house in Lower Ufford is on the market for £825,000 Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

Suffolk’s community heroes celebrated in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Chief executive of Suffolk Community Foundation Stephen Singleton has been made an MBE Picture: SLYVAINE POITAU PHOTOGRAPHY/ SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

East Anglian Book Awards 2020 shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the 2020 East Anglian Book Awards is revealed today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘This isn’t the end’ - what next for BBC Radio Suffolk’s Foz?

Stephen Foster is leaving BBC Radio Suffolk next year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Don’t miss this big foodie event at Trinity Park

Inside the farmers market at Trinity Park Picture: Suffolk Agricultural Association