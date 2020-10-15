Esso Service Station
PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 October 2020
Application for GRANT of NEW Premises Licence
Name of Applicant: Tharmathass Markandu. Name of Premises: Esso Service Station. Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): London Road, Capel St Mary, Ipswich IP9 2JT. This application may be viewed at: www.babergh.gov.uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Babergh District Council Customer Access Point, Sudbury Town Hall, Old Market Place, SUDBURY, Suffolk C010 1TL. Proposed licensable activities: Sale and Supply of Alcohol OFF the premises only 00:00hrs until 23:59hrs. Dates until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from day after application given to Authority): Closing Date: 27 October 2020 Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Babergh District Council (as the Licensing Authority) Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX, or by e-mail to licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.
