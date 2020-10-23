E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Aidad Transport Ltd

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 October 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Aidad Transport Ltd of 10 Aberdeen Road, Harrow, HA3 7NF is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep a total of 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers at the operating centre at Orwell Crossing, A14 Eastbound, Nacton, Ipswich, IP10 ODD. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

