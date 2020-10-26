E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rodi Pizza & Grill

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 October 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Application for a Premises Licence/ Club Premises Certificate

You may also want to watch:

Name of Applicant: Jakub Petrik. Name of Premises: Rodi Pizza & Grill. Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 13 Meridith Road, Ipswich IPI 6ED. This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE. The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Supply of alcohol. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 20/10/2020 Closing Date: 16/11/2020. Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Radio Suffolk presenter left show abruptly due to fire at home

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Luke Deal left his show early on Saturday after a fire broke out at his home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Don’t burn household waste on Bonfire Night’ - Safety pleas ahead of celebrations

Safety warnings are going out ahead of Bonfire Night Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Four deaths during or following police contact over last year in Suffolk

Nationally, in the 12 months ending March this year, there were 18 deaths in or following custody Picture: ARCHANT

Man and woman both punched in the face in late night assault

The assault happened on Saturday night in Bury St Edmunds on the corner of Out Westgate Street and Hospital Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

16 ‘low value’ willow trees to be felled

The conservation site off School Street, Needham Market could see 60% of its trees felled to the ground. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS