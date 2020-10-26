Rodi Pizza & Grill
Application for a Premises Licence/ Club Premises Certificate
Name of Applicant: Jakub Petrik. Name of Premises: Rodi Pizza & Grill. Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 13 Meridith Road, Ipswich IPI 6ED. This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE. The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Supply of alcohol. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 20/10/2020 Closing Date: 16/11/2020. Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.
