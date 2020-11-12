Northchurch Ltd

Public Notice Archant

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Proposed development at: Land at Cherry Lee, Darsham Road, Westleton, Suffolk, IP17 3AL. Take notice that application is being made by: Churchland Ltd. Mr North and Spaull. For planning permission to: Planning application for the demolition of a dwelling and an outline application for up to 18 homes with full details submitted of the vehicular access. Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: East Suffolk Council, East Suffolk House, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, IP12 1 RT. Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory Mr David Barker Date 13.11.20 Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may effect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. ‘Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. ‘Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.