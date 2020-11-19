E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

SER Contractor Ltd

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 November 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

SER Contractor Ltd of 105-107 Dorset Road, London SW8 1AB is applying for a licence to use Site Next Lower Cres, Barham, Ipswich IP6 OPF as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Hospital closes four wards amid Covid-19 outbreak

Four wards at Ipwich Hospital are now closed to new admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

1,000 pupils forced to self-isolate after Covid cases confirmed at 45 schools

Suffolk County Council's Jack Abbott praised teachers and school staff for their hard work in testing circumstances Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why the UK sheep industry feels like the Brexit project’s sacrificial lamb

Sheep farmer Tim Crick with his sheep Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Brett’s the closest to Andre... he won’t let me down’ - Lambert backs young midfielder to step up

Paul Lambert has backed Brett McGavin to fill the shoes of Andre Dozzell. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Priti Patel gets support from local MPs as storm rages over bullying claims

Home secretary Priti Patel met police officers in Ipswich town centre in March. Picture: TOM HUNT