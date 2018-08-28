GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

public notice 10232041 Archant

3rd Part Logistics Ltd of Plot 5, Sub Station Road, Felixstowe, IP11 3JB is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To change an operating centre to keep 40 goods vehicles and 40 trailers at Plot 5, Sub Station Road, Felixstowe, IP11 3JB

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Hareh ills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.