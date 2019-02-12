Power Networks

FELIXSTOWE FERRY COMMON LAND UK

FELIXSTOWE FERRY COMMON LAND UK Power Networks has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consents under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works on Felixstowe Ferry Common Land, CL20. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. The Proposed works involve installing a new section of high voltage electricity cable approximately 1800 metres in length. This will enable the removal of the existing overhead line, which currently has safety issues associated with it. A copy of the application form and accompanying documents can be inspected at Felixstowe Library, Crescent Road, Felixstowe IP11 7BY during opening hours until Monday 18th March 2019. A copy of the application form and accompanying documents may be obtained by writing to Ms Isabel Palk, Savills, Fraser House, 23 Museum Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1HE Any representations should be sent in writing ON or BEFORE that date to the Planning Inspectorate, Commons Team at 3F Temple Quay House, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN or commonlandcasework@ pins.gsi.gov.uk. Representations sent to the Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. They will be copied to the applicant and possibly other interested parties. Isabel Palk For and on behalf of UK Power Networks Savi I Is Fraser House 23 Museum Street Ipswich Suffolk IP1 1HE

DATE: 18th February 2019