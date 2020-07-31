E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Emily D Transport

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 August 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Emily D Transport of 346 High Road, Trimley St Martin, Felixstowe, IP11 ORL is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep a total of 7 goods vehicles and 8 trailers at the operating centre at Compound 1, Routemaster Complex, Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, IP11 3HE. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

