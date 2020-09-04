E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

HAVE YOUR SAY ON EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL’S PUBLIC SPACE PROTECTION ORDERS

PUBLISHED: 15:27 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 04 September 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

The Council are consulting on exsisting Public Space Protection Orders. To find out more and have your say by completing the online survey visit and submit by the 10th September 2020

HAVE YOUR SAY ON EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL’S PUBLIC SPACE PROTECTION ORDERS IN:

Oulton Broad Ward

You may also want to watch:

Kirkley ward

Harbour Ward

The Council are consulting on exsisting Public Space Protection Orders. To find out more and have your say by completing the online survey visit and submit by the 10th September 2020

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/KK5SJ6D

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Pub forced to close after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Dennington Queen has closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Pub forced to close after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Dennington Queen has closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

Forensic teams in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Center Parcs-style holiday park to be built in seaside town

What one of the luxury holiday lodges at the Center Parcs-style park could look like Picture: HONACE LTD

Revealed – Eat Out to Help Out saves Suffolk customers nearly £3million

Staff at The Unruly Pig are delivering food and drink on trays for diners to help themselves and are wearing visors Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Huge Brexit lorry parks to be built in Suffolk and Essex

Operation Stack on the old A45 at Levingtion. Could this become a familiar sight again after the Brexit transition period ends? Picture: ARCHANT