HAVE YOUR SAY ON EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL’S PUBLIC SPACE PROTECTION ORDERS

The Council are consulting on exsisting Public Space Protection Orders. To find out more and have your say by completing the online survey visit and submit by the 10th September 2020

HAVE YOUR SAY ON EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL’S PUBLIC SPACE PROTECTION ORDERS IN:

Oulton Broad Ward

Kirkley ward

Harbour Ward

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/KK5SJ6D