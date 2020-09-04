HAVE YOUR SAY ON EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL’S PUBLIC SPACE PROTECTION ORDERS
PUBLISHED: 15:27 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 04 September 2020
The Council are consulting on exsisting Public Space Protection Orders. To find out more and have your say by completing the online survey visit and submit by the 10th September 2020
HAVE YOUR SAY ON EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL’S PUBLIC SPACE PROTECTION ORDERS IN:
Oulton Broad Ward
Kirkley ward
Harbour Ward
https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/KK5SJ6D
