MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009

PUBLISHED: 00:00 06 March 2019

Archant

APPLICATION FOR Quay Wall Repair, Port of Ipswich Notice is hereby given that Associated British Ports, Old Custom House, Key Street, Ipswich, IP4 1BY has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake quay wall repairs at New Cut, Port of Ipswich. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at Ipswich County Library, Northgate Street, Ipswich. Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

- Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing. marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_ PUBLIC_REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the `make a comment? section of case reference MLA/2018/00560;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

- By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

- By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must:

- Be received within 28 days of the date of the notice 05/03/2019

- Quote the case reference; and

- include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

