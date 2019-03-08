Partly Cloudy

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 08 July 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Quickfreight Logistics Limited of Unit 5 Parker Avenue, Felixstowe, IP11 4HF is applying for a licence to use Elton Park Works, Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, IP2 OAS as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers and 2 Central Avenue, Ipswich, IP3 9SL as an operating centre for 20 Goods Vehicles and 25 trailers.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Quickfreight Logistics Limited of Unit 5 Parker Avenue, Felixstowe, IP11 4HF is applying for a licence to use Elton Park Works, Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, IP2 OAS as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers and 2 Central Avenue, Ipswich, IP3 9SL as an operating centre for 20 Goods Vehicles and 25 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

