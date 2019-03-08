Partly Cloudy

APPLICATION FOR GRANT OF NEW PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 20 May 2019

Public Notice

Archant

Name of Applicant: Quinton's Kitchen Name of Premises: Quinton's Cafe Postal Address of Premises Joes Golf & Activity Park, Joes Road, Cornard, Sudbury, C010 ONZ

Name of Applicant: Quinton's Kitchen

Name of Premises: Quinton's Cafe Postal  Address of Premises Joes Golf & Activity Park, Joes Road, Cornard, Sudbury, C010 ONZ

This application may be viewed at: www.babergh.gov. uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Babergh District Council Customer Access Point, Sudbury Town Hall, Old Market, Place, Sudbury, C010 1TL

Proposed licensable activities: Supply of Alcohol ON the premises and Live & Recorded Music both Indoors & Outdoors.

Date until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from the day after application given to Authority.

Closing Date: 5 June 2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team Babergh District Council (as the Licensing Authority) Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX or e-mail to licensingteam@ barberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.

