APPLICATION FOR GRANT OF NEW PREMISES LICENCE
PUBLISHED: 00:00 20 May 2019
Archant
Name of Applicant: Quinton's Kitchen Name of Premises: Quinton's Cafe Postal Address of Premises Joes Golf & Activity Park, Joes Road, Cornard, Sudbury, C010 ONZ
Name of Applicant: Quinton's Kitchen
Name of Premises: Quinton's Cafe Postal Address of Premises Joes Golf & Activity Park, Joes Road, Cornard, Sudbury, C010 ONZ
This application may be viewed at: www.babergh.gov. uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Babergh District Council Customer Access Point, Sudbury Town Hall, Old Market, Place, Sudbury, C010 1TL
Proposed licensable activities: Supply of Alcohol ON the premises and Live & Recorded Music both Indoors & Outdoors.
Date until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from the day after application given to Authority.
Closing Date: 5 June 2019
Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team Babergh District Council (as the Licensing Authority) Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX or e-mail to licensingteam@ barberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk
It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.
