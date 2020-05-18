E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 13:01 18 May 2020

RWK SERVICES LTD of 5 William Booth Way, Felixstowe DP11 2FL is applying for a licence to use Keyfuel Site, Walton Avenue, Felixstowe IP11 3BL as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

