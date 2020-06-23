E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 10:35 23 June 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

RWK Transport Ltd of 5 William Booth Way, Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 2FL is applying for a licence to use HB Commercial, 76 The Havens, Ransomes Europark, Ipswich IP3 9BF as an operating centre for 13 goods vehicles and 13 trailers.

RWK Transport Ltd of 5 William Booth Way, Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 2FL is applying for a licence to use HB Commercial, 76 The Havens, Ransomes Europark, Ipswich IP3 9BF as an operating centre for 13 goods vehicles and 13 trailers.  Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

