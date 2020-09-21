E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 15:01 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 21 September 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Stephen Mires trading as S L Mires Brick & Block Haulage Ltd of 30 Monmouth Close, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 8RS is applying for a licence to use EH Roberts — Penet Group Ltd, Suffolk Depot, London Road, Capel St Mary, Suffolk IP9 2JT as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers

You may also want to watch:

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Stephen Mires trading as S L Mires Brick & Block Haulage Ltd of 30 Monmouth Close, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 8RS is applying for a licence to use EH Roberts — Penet Group Ltd, Suffolk Depot, London Road, Capel St Mary, Suffolk IP9 2JT as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police launch witness appeal after two suspected arson attacks in Lowestoft

The toilet block where two separate arson attacks have now taken place. PHOTO: Google Maps

Police called to ‘serious assault’ at non-league football match

Walsham le Willows Sports Club in Summer Road Picture: GOOGLE

Students self-isolating after positive coronavirus test at Suffolk high school

Students at Farlingaye High School have been asked to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family’s 40-year anguish at disappearance of brother from Felixstowe ferry

Kevin Dundon from Clacton went missing off a ferry bound for Felixstowe 40 years ago and his family are still searching for answers today. Picture: DUNDON FAMILY

Boy given ‘weeks to live’ after cancer diagnosis preparing to start school

Nicola and Glenn Carpenter, 44, with their son, Alec, aged four, who is preparing for his first day of school Picture: CANCER RESEACRH UK/MARK HEWLETT/PA